Village of Clinton's Annual Independence Day Parade and Summer Stroll

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Village of Clinton held its annual Fourth of July parade and Summer Stroll on the Green.
The parade kicked off at 6:30 p.m., leaving from Elm Street at the Clinton Cider Mill. It made its way up College Street, ending at West Park Row.
After, paradegoers gathered on the Village Green, where there were various activities and food trucks.
The Clinton Historical Society was on the Green with games for kids. There was a photobooth, live music and the Lions Club free popcorn table. The events on the Green took place from 7 to 9 p.m.
After those festivities in the park, many made their way to the Clinton Central School campus for fireworks.