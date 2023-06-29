Village of Herkimer Passes Resolution Proposed by Students

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- We've all heard that kids are the future. In Herkimer, civics students proposed a change to improve traffic safety near the Junior-Senior High School. And it passed.
The Village of Herkimer Board of Trustees passed the students' parking resolution on June 28.
The resolution bans parking on Church Street near the Herkimer Junior-Senior High School from 7 to 8:30 in the morning and 2 to 2:30 in the afternoon on school days.
HCSD offered the Seal of Civic Readiness program to students this year. Civics students were helped by social studies teacher Caroline Lampert to identify, research and recommend policy changes at the school and village levels.
"Herkimer senior Kiarra Cisco, senior Torri Nalaskowski and junior Alex Collis developed their parking change proposal for their capstone project as they worked toward their Seal of Civic Readiness this school year. The Seal of Civic Readiness is a New York state initiative that requires students to identify and address an issue or problem in their school or community," a release states.
"Cisco, Nalaskowski and Collis examined the safety and efficiency of school roadways and parking lots" and identified problems and conducted surveys. They also met with school leaders.
"Because several concerns involved Church Street, the students brought these issues to Herkimer Mayor Dana Sherry in October 2022," the release stated. "Sherry gave the students a quick tour of the village offices, listened to their concerns and discussed follow-up plans to address their questions. From there, Herkimer Police Chief Michael Jory was instrumental in helping students navigate the process of changing village parking laws and in proposing the resolution to the village board for adoption."
In the photos: From left Herkimer Central School District school resource officer Jessica Alberts, junior Alex Collis, senior Torri Nalaskowski, senior Kiarra Cisco and social studies teacher Laura Scalise.