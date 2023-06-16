Village of Ilion Has a New Police Chief

The Village of Ilion introduced their new police chief today.
But after 36 years with the department, most already know her.
Even though she's been on the Ilion Police force since 1987, and basically working toward this day her whole adult life, now-Chief Laurie DeVaul still says the day is surreal.
"They'll walk in and say, ‘Good morning, Captain…I mean, Chief!’"
DeVaul, who has spent the past 18 years as captain at Ilion PD, was made chief in an historic appointment today at the village offices, making her the department's, and by all accounts, the county's first female police chief. A fact not completely lost on this mother of a daughter.
“With the community policing parts of my job in the past, I've been told, 'I want to be a police officer when I grow up.’ And that is so important, and I try to make them understand that you can be anything you want to be. And the only person that's going to stop you is yourself," she said.
While it's always a thrill to make history, Chief DeVaul says gender plays little, if any, role in the job of a police officer.
"I've seen so many male officers provide the most tender treatment and care toward victims on the same level that I would, and gender has nothing to do with it. And I’m so grateful that things have changed, attitudes have changed, and the opportunity is here," she said.
What hasn't changed: the problems that require her immediate attention, and they don't care if you're a man or a woman.
"Substance abuse problems, domestic violence, homelessness. These are things that we're experiencing, maybe not on a larger scale, like a big city, but we're still experiencing the same problems,” she said.
As she embarks on her new leadership position, Ilion’s police chief spoke with one of her mentors, former Chief Lloyd Wadsworth, who pinned the badge on a beaming new recruit in 1987.
“…he said to me, ‘I'm really proud of you,’” DeVaul said while fighting off tears.