Village of Ilion hydrant flushing will take place June 4,5,6

ILION, NY (WKTV) - The Village of Ilion Water Department will be flushing hydrants June 4 - 6.
The hydrant flushing begins at 11 pm and wraps up at 7 am on the days specified for each community.
Residents in the listed areas may notice discolored water due to suspension of sediments in the water mains. Use caution and check the water before doing laundry. Also, do not use hot water if the cold water is discolored.
Residents may want to store water for drinking prior to the onset of the hydrant flushing.
The schedule is as follows and could vary depending on additional time needed to clear each water main.
June 4th
Otsego Street Main: South Ilion, Otsego Street, Central Avenue, Marina, Philip Street, Frederick Street, English Street, Columbia Parkway Area, High School Area, Benedict Avenue, Armory Street and High Street.
Fourth Avenue Main: Forge Hill Drive, South Fourth Avenue, North Fourth Avenue, South Third Avenue, Second Avenue, First Avenue, North Fifth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, Seventh Avenue, Prospect Avenue, Second Street from West Street to Barringer Road and Barringer Road from Second Street to West Main Street.
June 5
Otsego Street Main: Remington Avenue, Hoefler Avenue, Highland Avenue, Park Street, Beech Street, Maple Place, Spring Street, East Main Street Hakes Road, Hess Avenue, Lester Avenue, Elm Street, Center Street, Grove Street, John Street, West Street Morgan Street, Mall Area, Hope Street
Fourth Avenue Main & Tank Circuit: 2nd Street Extension, Massachusetts Avenue, Miles Avenue, Sunset Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, West Rand Street, Vosburg Street, Clark Place, West Montgomery Street, Shull Street, West Prospect Street, West Main Street, West State Street, Old Forge Road, Upper Barringer Road, Hidden Pond Road, Applewood Drive, Ray Street North, Ray Street South, Brook Street.
June 6
Otsego Street Main: East Clark Street, Catherine Street, Cottage Street, East Street, East State Street, East River Street, West Clark Street, West North Street, West River Street, Spruce Street, Pine Street, London Towers Area
Marshall Ave, Harriet Ave, George Street, Woodland Avenue, South Fifth Avenue, Concord Street, Newton Street, East Frankfort area.
There is no boil water advisory at this time due to the flushing. The water supply is not contaminated and normal water pressures will be maintained. Questions should be directed to the Village of Ilion at 315.895.7449