Virginia man charged after being stopped in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, NY (WKTV) - A Virginia man is charged with criminal possession of a weapon after a traffic stop in Deerfield on Saturday.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on Route 12 in the Town of Deerfield.
During the stop, the driver, 24 year old Isaiah Hays of Centreville, VA was found to be in possession of a loaded .40 Caliber handgun. Hays did not have a permit in New York State to possess the handgun.
Hays is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony.