Virtual public hearing on proposed toll adjustments on NYS Thruway on Monday

Thruway toll hearing

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The New York State Thruway Authority is holding a virtual public hearing on Monday, June, 5 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. to allow individuals to comment on the proposed toll adjustments on the Thruway system. Right now tolls remain frozen system-wide through 2023.

The virtual public hearing will be held online at thruway.ny.gov

Individual speakers can register to speak by emailing public.info@thruway.ny.gov or by calling (518) 471-5300. To register, according to the Thruway Authority, speakers are required to provide their name, phone number and a valid email address. Comments are limited to five minutes. 

The public is also invited to provide oral and/or written comments at this public hearing. You can email comments to tollcomments@thruway.ny.gov or submit comments in writing by mail to: 

Toll Comments

c/o Legal Department 

NYS Thruway Authority 

200 Southern Blvd. 

PO Box 189

Albany, NY 12201-0189

Back in December of 2022, the NYS Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the start of the public process for a toll adjustment. 

Accommodations for the public hearings may be made by emailing accommodations@thruway.ny.gov or by calling the Thruway Authority's Bureau of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Development at (518) 471-4321 or (800) 253-6244. 

