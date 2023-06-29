 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Virus Detected in Mosquitoes Found in Madison County

SULLIVAN, N.Y. -- A mosquito pool in the Town of Sullivan in Madison County has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus.

The virus was detected in a mosquito species that will aggressively bite humans.

Madison County Public Health officials say you should take precautions, like wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when spending time outdoors, and they recommend applying insect repellant.

The virus is not common in the state but has been detected in previous years here.

Initial symptoms can include fever, fatigue and headache.

About half of patients reported with the virus disease are hospitalized.

There are some tips the health department provided for reducing mosquitoes, and those include:

  • "Remove or drain standing water every few days around your home to reduce places for mosquitoes to breed and multiply.
  • Throw away or turn over outdoor containers, pots, wheelbarrows or other items that hold water.
  • Place watertight lids on garbage containers. Drill drain holes in recycling containers.
  • Change water in bird baths often. Recirculate water in small ponds and ornamental features or apply a mosquito larvacide product appropriate for such use.
  • Clean and maintain rain gutters.
  • Drain wading pools when not in use and water from pool covers. Keep swimming pools and hot tubs proper chlorinated.
  • Use landscaping to reduce low areas where standing water accumulates.
  • Keep lawns mowed and keep vegetation cut back from edges of ponds."

Residents can visit the Madison County Public Health website to learn more about mosquitoes and mosquito-related diseases.  