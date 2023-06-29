Virus Detected in Mosquitoes Found in Madison County

SULLIVAN, N.Y. -- A mosquito pool in the Town of Sullivan in Madison County has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus.
The virus was detected in a mosquito species that will aggressively bite humans.
Madison County Public Health officials say you should take precautions, like wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when spending time outdoors, and they recommend applying insect repellant.
The virus is not common in the state but has been detected in previous years here.
Initial symptoms can include fever, fatigue and headache.
About half of patients reported with the virus disease are hospitalized.
There are some tips the health department provided for reducing mosquitoes, and those include:
- "Remove or drain standing water every few days around your home to reduce places for mosquitoes to breed and multiply.
- Throw away or turn over outdoor containers, pots, wheelbarrows or other items that hold water.
- Place watertight lids on garbage containers. Drill drain holes in recycling containers.
- Change water in bird baths often. Recirculate water in small ponds and ornamental features or apply a mosquito larvacide product appropriate for such use.
- Clean and maintain rain gutters.
- Drain wading pools when not in use and water from pool covers. Keep swimming pools and hot tubs proper chlorinated.
- Use landscaping to reduce low areas where standing water accumulates.
- Keep lawns mowed and keep vegetation cut back from edges of ponds."
Residents can visit the Madison County Public Health website to learn more about mosquitoes and mosquito-related diseases.