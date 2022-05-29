Volunteers set up community garden in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, NY - With Memorial Day weekend comes the unofficial start to summer, and that means it's time to start planting your garden.
That's exactly what they were doing in the Village of Frankfort Sunday, as a group of volunteers began setting up a community garden in the park near the Frankfort Public Library.
12 wooden garden boxes were erected there and filled with dirt and topsoil. Seeds will be planted in the boxes later in the week.
Alexandra Tamburro, who helped organize the project, says they plan on growing a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices. They want to make sure there’s something for the whole community to enjoy.
She also says if you’re in the neighborhood, feel free to stop by and lend a hand.
"We are always needing volunteers for planting, also watering, and upkeep. If they're passing by and see something that needs attention, just lend a helping hand"
Tamburro says Frankfort residents can keep track of the gardens progress through their “Frankfort Community Garden” Facebook page.