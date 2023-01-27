Walmart driver honored for driving 3 million safe miles.

Marcy, N.Y.--It was a special day for Walmart driver Joe Owens at the Walmart distribution center in Marcy. The 28-year veteran driver reached 3-million miles driven. And if that wasn't an accomplishment on its own, he didn't have a single accident. Today's homecoming party was a welcome surprise to Owens.
"I am really surprised to see all my friends and family. I have family from California that made the trip." Owens explained.
To put the accomplishment into perspective, the longest highway in America, us route 20, spans 3,365 miles from Newport, Oregon to Boston. You'd have to travel the entire highway back and forth 445 times to reach 3-million miles. 3-million miles is also the total distance for 6 trips to and from the moon, and 120 and a half orbits around earth. So how did Owens manage to avoid an accident in all those trips?
"I always see my peers drive carefully and I always try to think safe and take it one mile at a time". Explained Owens.
As for his favorite trip as a driver,
"I used to do a program going out to California once a year. One year, I brought my wife Laurie with me, that made the trip a lot more special. When I was younger, I used to take that trip with my dad, so that made it a lot more special." Owens said.
Owens had some tips for drivers of all types of cars and trucks: Get some rest and relax.
"Get well rested and just be calm, have patience. That's the biggest thing. Let everybody pass you if they want to pass you, don't get too excited just go with the flow."