Water back on at Poland mobile home park following court order

POLAND, N.Y. – Water was returned to residents at the West Canada Creek Village mobile home park Tuesday night following a court order.
The water was provided to the park from the West Canada Creek Campground under an agreement that expired last week. The water was shut off on Friday, Sept. 30, which was the day the contract ended.
According to the campground owner, the mobile home park owners knew about the expiration of the agreement and had ample time to implement a water supply for its residents, but did not install a well or water system.
In the interim, the judge ordered the campground to turn the water back on until the next court date, which is Oct. 12.
When the water wasn’t back by 6 p.m., a resident called the sheriff’s office. By 9 p.m., all of the mobile home residents had water again.