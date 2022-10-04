Water finally back on for Poland mobile park residents

POLAND, N.Y. -- A court order was placed by a judge Tuesday, requiring West Canada Creek Mobile Home Park to turn its water back on for its residents.
As of about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday the residents at the park still had no water. Even after the order was served, according to one resident who lives there.
She called the Sheriff’s office, they investigated and by 9 p.m. Tuesday, everyone in the park had running water again.
The residents of the park had been without water since since Sept. 30. When the neighboring campground turned it off. The issue being the expiration date of the agreement between the two parks.
The water will remain on until a later court date scheduled for later this October.