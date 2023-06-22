Water Shut Down for River Street and Anne Street Pipe Project in Oneonta for Two Hours

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Contruction for the River Street and Ann Street Reconstruction and Water Main Replacement project started today. As a result, starting at 11:30 a.m. on June 22, water will be shut down for about two hours at Main Street to connect new water main pipe to existing pipe.
"Once water is restored, water users may experience a brief change in water color and/or pressure. This is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm. Temporary barricades and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic safely through the work zones," according to a press release.
Those with special needs should contact the City at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or by calling 432-2100.
The pipe project will last through the summer into the fall.
"Work includes replacement of the water mains, new services to curb boxes, stormwater improvements, and pavement replacement from Main Street to past the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, all of Ann Street, and from Bridge Avenue to the end of River Street," the press release states.