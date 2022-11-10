Waterville school participates in "Carry Forward" event to honor veterans

WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- Students and staff in Waterville participated in a modified Wounded Warriors "Carry Forward" event, Thursday.
According to Special Education Teacher, Jody Thomas, the race has participants carry a flag to show support and love for their country. The flag represents the responsibilities and challenges a veteran once had to bear while serving.
50 students participated in the event and some teachers too. The physical approach to this event aims to build relationships between kids and veterans.
The modified Wounded Warriors "Carry Forward" event is part of a nationwide movement to honor veterans.