Ways to Stay Safe During Flood Cleanup

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Recent heavy rains are leading to possible flash flooding in the Northeast, including in New York.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in Orange and Ontario counties due to the flooding.
Some of the worst places hit by these storms in this state are the Hudson Valley and Finger Lakes regions.
The conditions in these regions have called for many flood response operations, which is a job that comes with its own dangers.
Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) resources available to keep workers in flood-response duties safe.
The use of gas or diesel generators can often result in a release of carbon monoxide, a very dangerous gas that can be hard to identify, as it has no smell or color. When using generators, keep them outside in order to prevent the potential exposure in enclosed areas.
Workers should always keep a safe distance from downed or damaged power lines in order to avoid exposure to dangerous levels of electricity. Repairs to these lines should only be performed by qualified individuals with proper training.
When using chainsaws, wood chippers, or other heavy equipment to clear downed trees, workers are reminded to always wear the necessary protective gear. This includes gloves, as well as hearing, foot, eye, head, and fall protective gear.
Protective gear should also be worn when workers are in contact with possible chemical or biological hazards. Workers are reminded to wash their hands often, especially after coming in contact with anything that could potentially be contaminated.
If any employers would like clarification as to how the regulations should be upheld, OSHA also offers on-site consultation. This is a fully confidential inspection on safety and health conditions.
For more information on how to stay safe from common hazards after a flood, visit OSHA's Flood Preparedness and Response page.