 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weapons Possession Arrest in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyrell Morales

Submitted Photos

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he flashed a gun during a heated argument.

It happened at a house on Kossuth Avenue around 2:00 yesterday afternoon.

"The reporting party was interviewed away from the residence and upon obtaining all the relevant information, officers made contact with the residents," Utica Police said. 

A Utica man is facing charges after police say he flashed a gun during a heated argument.

While police were searching the home, they said they found a gun in a fanny pack.

"During the course of the interview permission was obtained to conduct a search of areas within the apartment, and during the course of the search a loaded 9mm handgun as described was located within a fanny pack on the couch," UPD said. 

"The weapon and the tenant were detained and as the investigation progressed ownership of the weapon was determined," police said. 

26-year-old Tyrell Morales is charged with criminal possession of weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you