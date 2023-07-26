Weapons Possession Arrest in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he flashed a gun during a heated argument.
It happened at a house on Kossuth Avenue around 2:00 yesterday afternoon.
"The reporting party was interviewed away from the residence and upon obtaining all the relevant information, officers made contact with the residents," Utica Police said.
While police were searching the home, they said they found a gun in a fanny pack.
"During the course of the interview permission was obtained to conduct a search of areas within the apartment, and during the course of the search a loaded 9mm handgun as described was located within a fanny pack on the couch," UPD said.
"The weapon and the tenant were detained and as the investigation progressed ownership of the weapon was determined," police said.
26-year-old Tyrell Morales is charged with criminal possession of weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.