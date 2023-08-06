Weekend Recap: This Week's Trending Stories from the WKTV Newsroom

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Here is a selection of the top stories from the week of July 31.

It was difficult to beat this week's top-spot story. Baby bobcats stole the show this week. News about a local college made it to the trending stories list. And the death of Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, was a story that was trending nationally, and here locally.

1. Thousands of Facebook reactions and hundreds of shares later, the top story this week was one about baby bobcats. Residents in Richfield Springs sent us photos and videos of the kittens (or bobkittens) that visited their home.

2. Next on the list of trending stories is one of a local college getting some recognition. SUNY Oneonta was ranked one of the best colleges in the U.S. This story, like the bob cat story, received thousands of reactions on Facebook and hundreds of shares.

3. It was announced this week that Paul Reubens died at the age of 70. He's most known for his character Pee-wee Herman. Something that might not be as well known is that Reubens lived in Oneonta as a kid.

4. The next trending story this week was the one about 12 kids going to New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp. There were over a thousand reactions on Facebook to this story.

From the Story: "...the goal of the camp is to leave the 9- to 12-year-old children with an experience that will create lifelong memories."

5. The Central New York Tunnel to Towers Run and Walk is August 20. This story rounded out the top five trending stories this week.

