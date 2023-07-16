 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Tuesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Weekend Recap: This Week's Trending Stories from the WKTV Newsroom

Trending Story

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Here is a selection of five of the top stories from the week of July 10.

1.     The story with the most engagement this week was one of a Dairy Princess turned farmer, who won the Dairy of Distinction award. This story had hundreds of reactions on social media.

Local Farm Gets N.Y. Dairy of Distinction Award

June was Dairy Month and July is Ice Cream Month—holidays dedicated to what makes it all possible, milk. N.Y. Dairy of Distinction Award Program announced its 2023 awards. And a local name is on that list. 

2.     WKTV's coverage of the flooding that took place in the North Country was viewed by many people this week. There were multiple follow-up stories showing the extensive damage in different areas. 

3.     A story that received many social media comments was the coverage of Pizza Hut closing local restaurants. We checked in with the codes department in Herkimer to see if building plans were submitted for the Pizza Hut site. 

4.     Yes, there was another bear sighting. This time, a black bear was spotted in Frankfort. Bear sightings are not too uncommon in this area—especially over the last few months—as we are situated at the foot of the Adirondacks. However, some viewers like knowing where a bear was spotted to keep their pets safe. 

5.     The story of a local staple food market closing caught the attention of many on social media. 

Frankfort Staple for Many Decades, Melrose Market, to Close

The sign on the window lets loyal customers know Melrose Market, in the Village of Frankfort, will soon be closing. If 'the end is near' sounds ominous, it's because it feels that way to the owners, who've put their heart and soul into the business for about 32 years.

And a few more...

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

