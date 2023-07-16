Weekend Recap: This Week's Trending Stories from the WKTV Newsroom

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Here is a selection of five of the top stories from the week of July 10.

1. The story with the most engagement this week was one of a Dairy Princess turned farmer, who won the Dairy of Distinction award. This story had hundreds of reactions on social media.

Local Farm Gets N.Y. Dairy of Distinction Award June was Dairy Month and July is Ice Cream Month—holidays dedicated to what makes it all possible, milk. N.Y. Dairy of Distinction Award Program announced its 2023 awards. And a local name is on that list.

2. WKTV's coverage of the flooding that took place in the North Country was viewed by many people this week. There were multiple follow-up stories showing the extensive damage in different areas.

Thankful to be Alive; North Country Cleans Out from Under Six-Figure Flood Damage John 'Hoss' Hosley owns some properties in Long Lake, in Hamilton County. Epic rain and flooding Monday night into Tuesday is responsible for the destruction that still surrounds him, two days later. His estimated six-figure loss is great. But what he still has, is greater.

3. A story that received many social media comments was the coverage of Pizza Hut closing local restaurants. We checked in with the codes department in Herkimer to see if building plans were submitted for the Pizza Hut site.

UPDATED: Pizza Hut in Herkimer and Oneonta Closing—No Formal Site Plan Submitted to Herkimer Codes Dept. There have been calls, emails and Facebook messages to NEWSChannel 2 wanting us to look into the future of Pizza Hut in Herkimer and Oneonta.

4. Yes, there was another bear sighting. This time, a black bear was spotted in Frankfort. Bear sightings are not too uncommon in this area—especially over the last few months—as we are situated at the foot of the Adirondacks. However, some viewers like knowing where a bear was spotted to keep their pets safe.

Large Bear Spotted on Brown Road in Frankfort There's been another report of a bear sighting locally. This time a black bear was seen in Frankfort.

5. The story of a local staple food market closing caught the attention of many on social media.

From the Story: "It's like losing your best friend," owner Linda LaValla said. "I've been crying for a month."

Frankfort Staple for Many Decades, Melrose Market, to Close The sign on the window lets loyal customers know Melrose Market, in the Village of Frankfort, will soon be closing. If 'the end is near' sounds ominous, it's because it feels that way to the owners, who've put their heart and soul into the business for about 32 years.

