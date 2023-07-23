Weekend Recap: This Week's Trending Stories from the WKTV Newsroom

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Here is a selection of five of the top stories from the week of July 17.

A story regarding a local expansion project was at the top of the trending chart this week. Then it was bobcats, helicopters, bears (oh my)—nearly in that order, too, for the other trending stories this week.

1. The story that is still in the number-one spot is the expansion announcement by Turning Stone. This story received the most reactions, comments and shares on social media.

Oneida Indian Nation: $370 Million Evolution—'Largest Expansion in Resort History' A $370 million capital investment in Turning Stone Resort Casino was announced today by the Oneida Indian Nation.

2. Also with some of the highest reactions, comments and shares was this story about Mercy Flight Central's new helicopter.

From the Story: "The Marcellus and Rome bases will be the next to be equipped with the new airframe."

New Helicopter in Service for Mercy Flight Central Mercy Flight Central marked a milestone with its first of four new AW 119 helicopters going into service today. The Marcellus and Rome bases will be the next to be equipped with the new airframe.

3. Bobcats were next on the trending list. Earlier in the week, there was a report of a rapid bobcat in Central New York. The WKTV newsroom reached out to a biologist to explain the bobcat population around us.

From the Story: "...We generally average about 50 [bobcat] sightings a year in the Mohawk Valley area."

4. An always-hot-topic discussion in the social media comments section involves stories of local bear sightings. We know they live in our area. There are viewers out there who like the coverage in order to keep their kids and pets safe. This last bear sighting submitted by a viewer was a close encounter in Frankfort.

Unbearably Close: Bear Spotted Inches from Frankfort Home, Tips Over Garbage Can Out of all the bear sightings that we've covered over the past few weeks, this one has been one of the closest encounters.

5. Baseball fans gathered this weekend at the National Baseball Hall of Fame for Induction Weekend. NEWSChannel 2's Jason Powles was live at the event in Cooperstown. With a high number of reactions to this story on social media, it lands on the top five list this week.

LIVE COVERAGE: Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Weekend—Interviews, Activities and More It's 2023 Induction Weekend at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, and NEWSChannel 2's Jason Powles is live from Doubleday Field.

Spring Farm Cares Caring for Neglected Elderly Horse Spring Farm Cares in Clinton is caring for an elderly horse that came to them from Susquehanna SPCA.

Caz Campus Will House Program for State Police The Cazenovia College campus was selected as the new site for the New York State Police Auxiliary Academy.

Central New York Irish Festival This Weekend in Deansboro If you missed the annual Central New York Irish Festival Friday, you have one more chance today from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.