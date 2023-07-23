 Skip to main content
Weekend Recap: This Week's Trending Stories from the WKTV Newsroom

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Here is a selection of five of the top stories from the week of July 17.

A story regarding a local expansion project was at the top of the trending chart this week. Then it was bobcats, helicopters, bears (oh my)—nearly in that order, too, for the other trending stories this week. 

1.     The story that is still in the number-one spot is the expansion announcement by Turning Stone. This story received the most reactions, comments and shares on social media. 

2.     Also with some of the highest reactions, comments and shares was this story about Mercy Flight Central's new helicopter. 

3.     Bobcats were next on the trending list. Earlier in the week, there was a report of a rapid bobcat in Central New York. The WKTV newsroom reached out to a biologist to explain the bobcat population around us. 

4.     An always-hot-topic discussion in the social media comments section involves stories of local bear sightings. We know they live in our area. There are viewers out there who like the coverage in order to keep their kids and pets safe. This last bear sighting submitted by a viewer was a close encounter in Frankfort.   

5.     Baseball fans gathered this weekend at the National Baseball Hall of Fame for Induction Weekend. NEWSChannel 2's Jason Powles was live at the event in Cooperstown. With a high number of reactions to this story on social media, it lands on the top five list this week.

