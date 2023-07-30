Weekend Recap: This Week's Trending Stories from the WKTV Newsroom

 Skip to main content
UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Here is a selection of the top stories from the week of July 24.

Fairs, bears and stairs—those are the themes of the trending stories from the week. Stories about sports and a story about a flower field also made the top spots this week.  

1.     The story with the most engagement this week was one about a Rome sunflower field opening back up for another season. We spoke with the owner of Wagner Farm to see what visitors can expect this year. There are some fast facts about the Wagner Farm Sunflower Field at the bottom of that story. 

2.     Two sports stories tied for the second-place spot as the article trending most. The most reactions on social media go to baseball-themed stories. A New Hartford Little League team had something to brag about this week. And the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Weekend wrapped up on Monday; we were there to cover it. 

3.     Moving along to the stories that rhyme this week—fairs, bears and stairs. At the end of last week, a story about an outdoor stairway in Ilion reopening rocketed to the top spot.  

4.     Stories about bears always seem to trend. Last week, a bear article made the list of top stories. This week, a bear was spotted on Route 171 in Frankfort.    

5.     The Boonville-Oneida County Fair was held this week. WKTV was live at the event for the first day. And each day after that, we highlighted a few events taking place at the fair. Here is a selection of stories about the fair that received the most social media attention. It includes a story featuring photographs. Did our camera catch you having fun at the fair this year? 

And a few more...
If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com