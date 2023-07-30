Weekend Recap: This Week's Trending Stories from the WKTV Newsroom

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Here is a selection of the top stories from the week of July 24.

Fairs, bears and stairs—those are the themes of the trending stories from the week. Stories about sports and a story about a flower field also made the top spots this week.

1. The story with the most engagement this week was one about a Rome sunflower field opening back up for another season. We spoke with the owner of Wagner Farm to see what visitors can expect this year. There are some fast facts about the Wagner Farm Sunflower Field at the bottom of that story.

Sunflower Fields in Rome Will Open Again for Another Year Wagner Farm announced that it will be bringing back the much-anticipated sunflower fields at Old Oneida Road in Rome.

2. Two sports stories tied for the second-place spot as the article trending most. The most reactions on social media go to baseball-themed stories. A New Hartford Little League team had something to brag about this week. And the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Weekend wrapped up on Monday; we were there to cover it.

Wrapping Up Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Weekend 2023 It may be Monday, but Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in Cooperstown is wrapping up today.

New Hartford Little League Team Plays for State Title Seven teams from across the state are all that stand in the way of the New Hartford Little League All-Star team becoming state champions.

3. Moving along to the stories that rhyme this week—fairs, bears and stairs. At the end of last week, a story about an outdoor stairway in Ilion reopening rocketed to the top spot.

From the Story: The staircase located at the corner of Otsego Street and Second Street in Ilion is now open for public use.

Outdoor Stairway In Ilion Open For The First Time Since 2015 An outdoor stairway in Ilion that's been closed since December 2015 is now open for public use.

4. Stories about bears always seem to trend. Last week, a bear article made the list of top stories. This week, a bear was spotted on Route 171 in Frankfort.

5. The Boonville-Oneida County Fair was held this week. WKTV was live at the event for the first day. And each day after that, we highlighted a few events taking place at the fair. Here is a selection of stories about the fair that received the most social media attention. It includes a story featuring photographs. Did our camera catch you having fun at the fair this year?

In Photos: Day 4 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair Food, tractor pulls, animals, games, rides and displays were just some of the highlights from Day 4 of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair.

Day 3 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair It's the third day of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair, and there's a lot planned for the day.

LIVE COVERAGE: Opening Day at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair The multi-day Boonville-Oneida County Fair, now in its 135th year, kicked off this morning. This year's theme is Christmas in July at the Farm.

Local Ice Cream Shop Ranked No. 1 'Ice Cream Destination' Just five miles west of Downtown Cooperstown is Jerry's Place Ice Cream and Grill in Hartwick.

Future Filmmakers Start Productions in Utica Mohawk Valley Community College has a fairly new program in Film Production, and some of their students are wasting no time getting their start in producing a film.

Coyote Conflicts: How to Avoid Issues, Tips to Keep Pets Safe "Coyotes are most numerous at the end of summer and in the fall, when pups are almost fully grown."

Munson Arts Festival Kicks Off Beautiful art, novelty cars, and cold refreshments on a hot day. Where's the best place to get all three? The Munson Arts Festival.