West Edmeston man faces hundreds of counts of criminal sex act and rape charges

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 7 PM EST Saturday. For the
Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds turning southwest this afternoon, 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
today. A lull in the winds may occur this morning, but winds
will pick up again after the frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong west-southwest winds continue tonight and
Saturday morning as well, with gusts up to 50 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
24 below zero. Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes. Tree limbs could be blown down
and scattered power outages may result.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...SNOW, BLOWING SNOW AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

Periods of snow, some heavy at times will combine with falling
temperatures and gusty west winds to create areas of blowing snow
and potentially hazardous travel. Additional snow accumulation
through 5 PM will range up to 2 inches. Temperatures will drop
into the single digits or lower by 5 PM, with wind chills of 10
to 25 below zero. Use caution, plan extra time, and be prepared
for the winter conditions if you must travel.

West Edmeston man faces hundreds of counts of criminal sex act and rape charges

  • Updated
  • 0

West Edmeston man charged

Man charged with criminal sexual act, rape

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - State Police arrested 51-year-old Lauren Brooks, of West Edmeston after an investigation and indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact they say he had with a child from 2012-2016.

Police say the incidents happened while Brooks lived in the Town of Corning.

Brooks was arraigned in Steuben County Superior Court on one count of Course of sexual conduct against a child, 1st degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, 225 counts of criminal sex act, 2nd degree, 73 counts of criminal sex act, 3rd degree, 90 counts of rape 2nd degree, and 28 counts of rape, 3rd degree.

Brooks was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail $20,000 property bond.

State Police from Troop E tell NEWSChannel2 that in June of 2022, someone came forward with information that launched the investigation.

The investigation is continuing at this time, and anyone who may have been a victim of Brooks and has not come forward, can contact the State Police at 607-962-3282.

