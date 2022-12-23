West Edmeston man faces hundreds of counts of criminal sex act and rape charges

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - State Police arrested 51-year-old Lauren Brooks, of West Edmeston after an investigation and indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact they say he had with a child from 2012-2016.
Police say the incidents happened while Brooks lived in the Town of Corning.
Brooks was arraigned in Steuben County Superior Court on one count of Course of sexual conduct against a child, 1st degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, 225 counts of criminal sex act, 2nd degree, 73 counts of criminal sex act, 3rd degree, 90 counts of rape 2nd degree, and 28 counts of rape, 3rd degree.
Brooks was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail $20,000 property bond.
State Police from Troop E tell NEWSChannel2 that in June of 2022, someone came forward with information that launched the investigation.
The investigation is continuing at this time, and anyone who may have been a victim of Brooks and has not come forward, can contact the State Police at 607-962-3282.