Western residents upset over re-assessments

Western, N.Y.-- David Schallenberg received quite the surprise in the mail earlier this month. A letter sent to him and every resident in the Town of Western informing them that a re-assessment had taken place.
"I was kind of shocked. Property values went up 4 times." Schallenberg said
For some residents, property values dropped, for others like Leona Scott, they increased significantly.
"My taxes are going to go when this is applied in 2024, from $2,192 up to $6,292 for less than an acre of land. We just can't afford it. It's unreasonable."
Pete Donahue Jr. asked the company that performed the assessment for the town, capital district-based GAR associates, to see what they compared his 260-acre farm with a 200-year-old farm house to.
"They compared us to 4 houses, 3 of which were on Lake Delta, the other one was a block off of Lake Delta, all of them were on one acre and all modern houses. So, I reached back out to them by email and asked them how is this a comparison to our family's land. I never heard back." Donahue Jr. said
GAR associates are not the only ones not communicating with residents. Town officials have also been leaving residents in the dark.
According to Schallenberg, "We went to a few town board meetings and nobody could give us a clear answer on why this had to be done."
For Andrew Yasenovsky, the worst part of the re-assessment is the pitting of neighbor against neighbor.
"We have to pit neighbor against neighbor to look at each other's property and to try and prove that they weren't assessed as much or they were over assessed. It's not right." Yasenovsky said.
We had setup interviews with town supervisor Diane Butler and assessor Steve Hunter, but they both backed out shortly after we confirmed those interviews.