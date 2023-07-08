 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 540 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due
to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly
in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Camden, Blossvale, Taberg, Florence and Glenmore.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

Western Town Library 2nd Annual Craft Fair; New Playground Opened

  • Updated
  • 0
Western Town Library Craft Fair

WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. -- The Western Town Library hosted its second annual Craft Fair from 10-4 p.m. today.

The Library also debuted the new playground equipment at the event as the playground replacement is the highlight to the celebrations planned in 2023.

Nearly two dozen vendors had reserved spots at the Craft Fair held on 9172 Main St.

People in attendance treated themselves to food, homemade crafts and a used book sale.

The Library's new playground project cost $62,000 and was funded by the proceeds of last year's fundraising efforts according Board of Trustees President Jamie C. Wilbert.

The Western Town Library is celebrating 100 years in 2023.

The Western Town Library debuted a new $62,000 playground at their second annual craft fair.