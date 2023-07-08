Western Town Library 2nd Annual Craft Fair; New Playground Opened

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following county, Oneida. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 540 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Camden, Blossvale, Taberg, Florence and Glenmore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&