Western Town Library 2nd Annual Craft Fair; New Playground Opened

WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. -- The Western Town Library hosted its second annual Craft Fair from 10-4 p.m. today.
The Library also debuted the new playground equipment at the event as the playground replacement is the highlight to the celebrations planned in 2023.
Nearly two dozen vendors had reserved spots at the Craft Fair held on 9172 Main St.
People in attendance treated themselves to food, homemade crafts and a used book sale.
The Library's new playground project cost $62,000 and was funded by the proceeds of last year's fundraising efforts according Board of Trustees President Jamie C. Wilbert.
The Western Town Library is celebrating 100 years in 2023.