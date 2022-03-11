Westernville woman accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument

WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. – A Westernville woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the leg during an argument.
Kira Stolo, 33, is charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the stabbing happened around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, at a home on Main Street in Westernville. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Maciol says Stolo fled the scene before deputies arrived at the house.
Stolo was located and arrested around 3 p.m. on Friday, March 11, and is in custody awaiting arraignment.