Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida
and Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow could produce snowfall rates of
1-2 inches per hour for a time late tonight into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Westernville woman accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument

Kira Stolo

WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. – A Westernville woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the leg during an argument.

Kira Stolo, 33, is charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the stabbing happened around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, at a home on Main Street in Westernville. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Maciol says Stolo fled the scene before deputies arrived at the house.

Stolo was located and arrested around 3 p.m. on Friday, March 11, and is in custody awaiting arraignment.

