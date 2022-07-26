What the Truck celebrates Christmas in July

UTICA, NY - It's never too early to start thinking about local families who might find it difficult to provide gifts for their children during the holidays. At Monday’s What the Truck Food Truck Rally in Utica, they were celebrating Christmas in July.
Stuff the Bus was there, collecting new and unwrapped toys for families in need. A vacationing Santa also stopped by to greet the kids, and pick up some of the letters that they had been written him.
There was also plenty of great food and music for everyone to enjoy.
"Christmas in July is a great way to kick start and remind people what we do each and every winter,” said Stuff the Bus director Listen It’s Liz. “We collect new and unwrapped toys for local kids. All of our toys stay local. You know everybody deserves to open up something on Christmas morning. Even if you are a pre-teen or what not, you definitely deserve to have something underneath that tree."
Stuff the Bus will start collecting those new unwrapped toys later this fall.