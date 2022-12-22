What to do with all your holiday waste

UTICA, N.Y. -- With all the tinsel, trimmings, wrapping and feasts that come with the holiday season, also comes a lot of waste.
NEWSChannel 2 checked in with representatives from the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority to find out what can be recycled and what needs to be thrown in the trash.
"Ribbons and bows are garbage, sometimes the ribbons if you put them in your recycling bins can jam the machine and we have to cut them out manually. Bows are garbage for the same reason and they have no recycling material on them," Recycling Coordinator, Eileen Brinck said.
Unfortunately, most holiday decorating items cannot be recycled, however, your Christmas tree can be composted. They can be brought to the authority’s Utica EcoDrop for an easy way to compost. For more information on holiday recycling, visit their website.