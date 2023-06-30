What's Causing All the Local Bear Sightings? Big Game Biologist Weighs In For Us

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Another day. Another bear story.
We've had an increase in stories dedicated to local black bear sightings lately.
Viewers have been sending us their videos and photos–and reporting through social media–of bears on their property or running around area landmarks.
Bears have been "a nuisance" in this area since the 1700s. An early journal detailing a trip around Oneida County from 1634 even mentions "bear's bacon" as a food source.
What's causing the increase in bear sightings in our area? We checked in with a biologist.
According to Wildlife Biologist Brendan Quirion from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, who studies big game like bears, moose and deer, the likely causes of the black bear sighting in this area are hunger, breeding and weather.
"There is a seasonal uptick in bear activity in the spring and summer when bears are in search of food after hibernating through winter, and associated with the summer breeding season when male bears can travel great distances in search of a mate," Quirion said.
"This activity can also be influenced by weather patterns, especially dry periods that can reduce the availability of natural food sources. In either instance, hungry bears can be more attracted to human created, unsecured food sources (ex. unsecured garbage and bird feeders) around homes and neighborhoods, thereby increasing the number of bear sightings," Quirion continued.
DEC Regions 3, 4 and 5 have the greatest number of bears, according to Quirion.
- Region 3 includes the following counties: (Lower Hudson Valley) Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester.
- Region 4 includes the following counties: (Capital Region/Northern Catskills) Albany, Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Montgomery, Otsego, Rensselaer, Schenectady and Schoharie.
- Region 5 includes the following counties: (Eastern Adirondacks/Lake Champlain) Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington.
Quirion compared the bear sightings in the above regions and found that so far this year, the number of sightings and complaints are down a bit.
Last year at this time, there were 501 complaints. This year, as of June 22, there were 437 sightings and complaints.
As to whether bears are on the move in New York because of the Canadian wildfire smoke is unclear.
Zoos around the country, though, are watching the smoky air conditions. The following video aired this morning on NEWSChannel 2 at Sunrise: