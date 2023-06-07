When will the air quality improve?

It's been a rough 48 hours here in Central New York. Historic wildfires in Quebec, Canada are bringing smoke and poor air quality to our area. The air quality has been the worst we've seen in decades. The air quality index, a measurement of the pollution in the air, spiked to 400 this afternoon. This measn it's unhealthy to be outdoors.
The reason why our area continues to see poor air quality is because a consistent wind has put our area downwind of the fires. The winds are expected to change tomorrow, pushing the smoke west of our area. Air quality in the morning is expected to be poor, with a gradual improvement throughout the day.
Until the air quality improves, continue to keep windows closed, the air conditioner off, avoid strenuous activity outdoors, and limit time outdoors.