...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until noon EDT Thursday.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

When will the air quality improve?

Oneonta

It's been a rough 48 hours here in Central New York. Historic wildfires in Quebec, Canada are bringing smoke and poor air quality to our area. The air quality has been the worst we've seen in decades. The air quality index, a measurement of the pollution in the air, spiked to 400 this afternoon. This measn it's unhealthy to be outdoors.

The reason why our area continues to see poor air quality is because a consistent wind has put our area downwind of the fires. The winds are expected to change tomorrow, pushing the smoke west of our area. Air quality in the morning is expected to be poor, with a gradual improvement throughout the day.

Until the air quality improves, continue to keep windows closed, the air conditioner off, avoid strenuous activity outdoors, and limit time outdoors.