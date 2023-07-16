 Skip to main content
Where There's a Will There's a Way Football Camp Held at Proctor High School

Will Smith Photo

Framed photograph of the late Will Smith

The "Where There's A Will There's A Way" Football Camp was held for the first time since 2014.

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Where There's a Will There's a Way Football Camp was held at Proctor High School for the first time in nine years.

The camp was previously held from 2007-2014 by Utica native Will Smith, who was a Proctor High School graduate, Ohio State All-American, NFL player and Super Bowl Champion for the New Orleans Saints.

Smith tragically lost his life in 2016 at the age of 34.

After the nine-year hiatus, the camp was held once again. This time, to honor Smith's legacy.

The camp was held in partnership with ICAN and Elevate CNY, and was free to all players ages eight through 15. Current and Retired NFL and College players helped the youth with their football skills and techniques.

According to Elevate CNY Sports Manager Rich Diliberto, there were over 150 boys and girls who registered and he was very happy to continue on the camp almost a decade later.

Family friend and former teammate Daniel Santiago was also in attendance.

Santiago said the plans are to continue this event each year in honor of Smith.