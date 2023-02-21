 Skip to main content
Where to call if you have a power outage or need help during Wednesday's storm

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul is reminding the public to take extra precautions ahead of Wednesday afternoon's winter storm. 

Winter Storm Watches and Weather Advisories are currently in effect for the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Southern Tier, Western New York, Finger Lakes and Capital Regions through Thursday night.

"Most of Upstate New York is preparing for another winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow in the North Country, and a wintry mix of ice and sleet that will impact travel Wednesday through Thursday. New Yorkers in impacted regions should take action now to prepare for the incoming snow and ice, as power outages and hazardous travel are a concern this week," Hochul said. 

To Report an Electric Outage, Call: 

  • Central Hudson: 800-527-2714 
  • Con Edison: 800-752-6633 
  • National Grid: 800-867-5222 
  • NYSEG: 800-572-1131 
  • O&R: 877-434-4100 
  • PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075 
  • RG&E: 800-743-1701 

For all non-emergency service needs during or after a storm, call 211 or click here

