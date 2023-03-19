Whiteout causes multiple accidents on Thruway

WHITESBORO, N.Y.-- Rescue crews responded to a major accident on the New York State Thruway eastbound between Utica and Westmoreland.
It happened around 2:20 p.m. as snowy weather led to slippery roads across the area.
A spokesperson for New York State Department of Transportation says at least 20 vehicles are involved.
State police say they were not aware of any serious injuries that resulted from the accidents.
Traffic on the thruway was backed up for several hours as crews attempted to clear the scene.