Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Whitesboro building collapses due to heavy snow

  Updated
Roads still closed

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A building in Whitesboro has collapsed due to the weight of all the heavy snow that came in Friday.

BottleDrop Redemption Center located on Oriskany Boulevard fell in around 4:15 p.m.

The Whitesboro Fire Chief, George Massarotti, tells NEWSChannel 2 that no one was there at the time of the collapse and that the building is a total loss. 

Foster Street, the road behind the building, is still closed as of 10 p.m. A contractor is scheduled to go into the building Saturday to start tearing down the structure. 

The business takes bottles and cans and also assists with bottle drives and fundraisers.

