Whitesboro building collapses due to heavy snow

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A building in Whitesboro has collapsed due to the weight of all the heavy snow that came in Friday.
BottleDrop Redemption Center located on Oriskany Boulevard fell in around 4:15 p.m.
The Whitesboro Fire Chief, George Massarotti, tells NEWSChannel 2 that no one was there at the time of the collapse and that the building is a total loss.
Foster Street, the road behind the building, is still closed as of 10 p.m. A contractor is scheduled to go into the building Saturday to start tearing down the structure.
The business takes bottles and cans and also assists with bottle drives and fundraisers.