Whitesboro encourages residents to "touch-a-truck"

WHITESBORO, NY – The Village of Whitesboro encouraged residents to come out and “touch-a-truck” Monday evening.
The Whitesboro Farmers Market in conjunction with the Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Department hosted the event.
It gave residents a chance to get an up-close and personal look at some of these big trucks that they might see on village streets.
For the Whitesboro Fire Department, the event had other advantages.
“It’s important for the kids to have a relationship with the fire department,” says Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Department Treasurer, Tony Mittiga.
“We want to teach them not to be afraid of us, and we want to teach them what to do if there’s an emergency”.
The Whitesboro Fire Department is also hoping the event will encourage some of the older participants to someday join the department as volunteers. Volunteers that are desperately needed at fire departments throughout the area.