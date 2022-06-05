Whitesboro High School threat deemed non-credible, police say

WHITESBORO, N.Y. - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat to Whitesboro High School. Police have deemed it non-credible but will increase police presence at the school.
According to Brian Bellair, Whitesboro Superintendent, a student made a threat on social media they were going to bring a weapon into the school.
Police were able to locate the student and speak with the parents about the matter. Bellair says in situations like this, the school will evaluate if there will be additional consequences to the student who made the threat.
Police say all incidents concerning the students, staff, and schools are taken seriously and investigated to maintain the safety of the community.
If anyone does notice something out of the ordinary or concerning, police ask you to report it to the school administration and/ or Law Enforcement.