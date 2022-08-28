Whitesboro man airlifted to hospital after crash

SALISBURY, N.Y. - New York State police responded to a vehicle vs motorcycle crash Saturday evening in the town of Salisbury.
It happened around 8:12 p.m. at the intersection of Route 29A and McClure road. Police say 21-year-old Kinsey Randal of Dolgeville was traveling east on Route 29A when she began to turn onto McClure Road.
Police say Randall failed to yield the right of way to 52-year-old Edward Olejarnik's of Whitesboro motorcycle, causing the two to collide.
Olejarnik was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital and is currently listed in serious condition.
Olejarnik’s 54-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Randall was not injured in the crash.
Randall was arrested and charged with Driving while intoxicated and vehicular assault. She was released on her own recognizance and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.