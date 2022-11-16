Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine.
They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles.
When that alarm goes off you should lock all ground floor doors and windows, make sure valuables like computers and phones are not visible to those outside your home, remove valuables from your vehicles and lock the doors, close your garage doors as well, empty mailboxes and take any packages inside.
The Whitesboro Police Department says by doing this you can help yourself not become a victim of theft.