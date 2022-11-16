 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be north of the
Thurway and could approach 8 inches in some spots.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine

Whitesboro Police Department

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine.

They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles.

When that alarm goes off you should lock all ground floor doors and windows, make sure valuables like computers and phones are not visible to those outside your home, remove valuables from your vehicles and lock the doors, close your garage doors as well, empty mailboxes and take any packages inside.

The Whitesboro Police Department says by doing this you can help yourself not become a victim of theft.

