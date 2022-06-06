Whitesboro School threat previously investigated, police say

WHITESBORO, N.Y. - A threat made by a student to Whitesboro High School over the weekend was deemed non-credible. Oneida County Sheriff’s investigation revealed the threat made on social media was an old, resurfaced post, that Law Enforcement had previously investigated.
"The issue we were dealing with over the weekend was the same issue that had been previously reported, investigated, and deemed not credible, “ said Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol. He added, “Someone unrelated to that person.. not that they were making a threat they were merely bringing out something that had been previously posted... almost making it look like the original person did something again but in this case, they did not."
The original post was investigated by the New York State Police according to Sheriff Maciol. When the post resurfaced, Oneida County Sheriff’s independently investigated the threat again to ensure the community was not in danger.
Sheriff Maciol said the threats made on social media can be difficult to track down the source due to the accessibility of platforms reaching multiple audiences across the country.
“It’s easier for people now more than ever to post things and to put fake threats out there for a couple of reasons. One, it’s difficult for law enforcement to catch them but more importantly, when we catch them, there’s little to no consequences to these things,” said Sheriff Maciol.
As a precaution, police increased patrol and tightened security around Whitesboro High School. Brian Bellair, Whitesboro Superintendent, said the school has specific policies and procedures in place to ensure the safety of the community.
"In any situation where we receive a threat the first step we take is to contact law enforcement and to make sure that we collaborate with them to determine how we're going to go about investigating the situation,” said Bellair.
If a student threatens harm to themselves or others, Bellair said protocol includes providing counseling and mental health services to the student.
"It could involve a range of options and we would work with the family to determine the best course of action. It could involve counseling through the school, it could involve other mental health agencies that provide services and evaluations. So we want to look at the situation and work with the comfort level of the families as well when it comes to situations like this,” said Bellair.