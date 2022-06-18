Whitesboro seniors receive their diplomas

UTICA, NY - The Whitesboro high school graduating class of 2022 made it official Saturday morning.
After years of studying and hard work, not to mention dealing with a global pandemic that forced them to attend classes virtually, these young men and women walked across the stage at the Adirondack Bank Center to receive their diplomas.
Proud family and friends filled the stands at the Utica Aud cheering on the graduates.
Now that their high school career is over, many of these grads will attend college to continue their education. Some of them however, will become members of the armed forces, while others will enter the workforce.