Whitestown man arrested on criminal possession of a firearm

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) arrested Joshua Shannon, 44, of Whitestown, Friday night.
According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol the Road Patrol Unit received paperwork from Utica Family Court, which included concerning statements. With the information given to the Sheriff’s office, the (CIU) completed paperwork requesting Extreme Risk Protection Order through Oneida County Supreme Court. A temporary order was granted authorizing the Sheriff’s permission to search and secure all firearms.
Shortly after, numerous Officers responded to an address on Cider Street in Whitestown, after the search of the residence, numerous firearms were collected, including an unregistered handgun.
After the investigation was complete, the CIU located and arrested Shannon. He was then transported to the Sherriff’s Office Law Enforcement Building where he was processed for Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a class E Felony. Shannon was arraigned in CAP Court where he was released on his own recognizance.