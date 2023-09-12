Who poured it best?

UTICA, NY - The 2nd annual Central New York Best Guinness Pour took place at the Irish Cultural Center in Utica on Tuesday.
Eight local mixologists competed to see who could pour the perfect pint of Guinness. There was more than just bragging rights on the line, the Best Guinness Pour also raised money for local charities.
Experts say there's actually a science to pouring a perfect Guinness. Celebrity judges, including WKTV’s Steve McMurray were on hand to see which local bartender had the "perfect" touch.
“There's a lot of criteria involved,” says Patrick Kealy, vice president of The Ancient Order of Hibernians. “There's 3 different categories. There’s the perfect pour, there's the shamrock, and the half and half. So, those are the categories the bartenders are judged on".
Kim Kelly from the Celtic Harp was the winner tonight. Jessica Kinsley from Five Points Public Pour was the runner up.