Why'd the Chicken Cross the Road? To Find a New Home

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- It's the age-old question. In this case, it's a rooster, however. And he crossed a very busy turnpike, ending up on the other side to find the prospect of a new home.

Rooster with Mark Wolfe

Zach Lewis

Yesterday, it was reported to us that a rooster was hanging out at the lumber yard at JAY-K in New Hartford. 

JAY-K Rooster

Zach Lewis

The lumber yard bird was friendly and was taken care of by the staff at the family-owned hardware store. 

Nobody knew much about the rooster, other than it showed up a few days ago and took up residence in the yard. 

That was until our story of the runaway rooster reached social media. 

Now, the tale of the JAY-K rooster gets a little deeper and some burning questions get answered. 

Like the main question. How did a rooster, which looked well taken care of and healthy, end up in one of New Hartford's busiest shopping districts? 

The story starts across the street from JAY-K at Plaza 5. That's where we met Mark Wolfe. 

Wolfe, who resides in the housing located in Plaza 5, was given an injured rooster to look after. 

Why? Well, Wolfe said it's because he's taken care of injured animals his whole life.

Wolfe named the rooster Sebastian and helped mend the bird's injured wing. 

Sebastian wandered around the plaza parking lot at times. That's from where some people might recognize Sebastian, especially with the traffic around the various food venues at the plaza. 

A few days ago, Sebastian decided to venture away from Plaza 5. Now we know, he didn't wander too far. Just across the street. 

From Plaza 5, the rooster crossed the always-busy Seneca Turnpike, landing in JAY-K's lumber yard. 

When word got back to Wolfe that Sebastian was loose in the yard at JAY-K, Wolfe walked across the street and picked up his feathered friend. 

Sebastian was Wolfe's houseguest for the night. 

Unlike so many news stories, this one has a happy conclusion. 

Sebastian will be returned to JAY-K today, but not to become a mini-celebrity again at the lumber yard. This time, Sebastian is crossing the road to settle in a new homestead. 

Jenni Barker at JAY-K is adopting the rooster, and he'll live out his days at a home with other chickens. 

Jenni Barker and the Rooster

Submitted Photo 

And there you have it. A rooster's tale of landing on the front page of the news and finding a new place to call home.  

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

