Wicked Weather: Funnel Clouds, Snapped Trees, Heavy Rains Locally

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- It was an intense night of storms in the WKTV viewing area.
Viewers from all over Oneida and Madison counties and the surrounding area sent us photos and videos of the severe storms that hit Monday night.
From the viewer-submitted videos, funnel clouds can be seen forming. Heavy rain and strong winds can be viewed rolling through. Hail was also reported in spots.
The WKTV StormTracker 2 Weather Desk had live coverage during the suspected tornado activity in the area.
Meteorologist Bill Kardas had this to say Monday night.
The Crystal Springs Golf Club in Vernon received significant tree damage along the course.
The videos below are from WKTV viewers in Madison and Oneida counties.
The National Weather Service is expected to visit the affected areas to confirm tornado activity on Wednesday.
According to emergency officials in Madison County, areas of Stockbridge and Munnsville received wind damage, with trees down and some without power. National Grid is on site.
A viewer in the Taberg-Annsville area was watching our live weather coverage on WKTV when she heard the town she lives in announced by our meteorologists.
There was also damage reported at Snow Ridge Ski Resort from the storms.
So far, there have been no injuries reported to the newsroom due to the severe weather.