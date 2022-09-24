Wiggling and waggling for a good cause

KIRKLAND, NY – There was plenty of wiggling and waggling at the Kirkland Town Park on Saturday as Staffworks presented the 30th Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon.
The event brought more than 500 families and their dogs together for a fun filled afternoon.
For a $25 donation you could walk your dog around the park, and for $50 you also got a wiggle waggle shirt, and a free digital photo of you and your dog.
There was also plenty of food, fun, and music, for everyone to enjoy.
No dog? No problem. The humane society had dogs that were up for adoption available for people to walk as well.
2-legged, or 4-legged, it was hard to tell who was having the most fun.
“I think the dogs are having the most fun,” said Nicole Todd, Fundraising and Events Coordinator for Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society.
“The people are having a good time too, but definitely the dogs. We have a bunch of animals up for adoption here that we brought from the shelter, and we’re just hoping our dogs get a home today”.
All the money raised from the Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon was matched by Staffworks, and will go to the Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society.