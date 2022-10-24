Winning $17K Take 5 Ticket sold at Mohawk Gas Station

Mohawk, N.Y.-- If you purchased a Take-5 Lottery ticket for Sunday's midday drawing at the FasTrac in Mohawk, you may want to check your tickets carefully!
According to the New York State Lottery, one top-prize winning ticket was purchased at the Main Street store. The ticket is worth $17,558.00! The winning numbers for the draw were 13, 15, 18, 22 and 27. You can check your ticket by bringing it to the store or by going to NYlottery.ny.gov. Winning tickets can be cashed one year from the drawing date.