Winter storm to hit Central New York Thursday and Friday

UTICA, NY - A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.
Here in Central New York, the mixed precipitation comes in Wednesday night just around midnight. Little snow accumulation is expected Thursday due to the mixing of rain and snow. A general 3-6" is expected for the Mohawk Valley and North County, and 1-3" for the Southern Valleys.
Most of the mixing will occur to the south of Utica. Travel will to be tricky, especially in the Thursday morning hours.
The changeover to all snow happens gradually as the mixing line shifts south. The precipitation is expected to change over to all snow by Thursday evening.
The heaviest snowfall is going to occur Thursday night into Friday morning. An additional 7-10" could be expected.
The National Weather Service has issued either a winter storm watch or winter storm warning for all of Central New York to start Thursday at 1:00 a.m. through until Friday at 3:00 p.m.
Travel is going to be especially difficult Friday morning due to the heavy snowfall. Snow accumulation will decrease Friday afternoon before coming to an end Friday night.
The City of Utica has issued a snow emergency which will take effect Thursday at 10:00 p.m. All vehicles must be removed from city streets by that time. Any vehicles left on city streets could be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice.
The Village of New York Mills has issued a similar snow emergency, also to begin at 10:00 p.m. Thursday.
Nationally, the blast of frigid weather - which began arriving Tuesday night - put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow on Wednesday morning.
The heaviest snow is expected in Missouri, Indiana and Illinois, while significant ice accumulation is expected in an area from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee.
Information from the Associated Press and StormTracker 2 meteorologist Hannah Evans was used in this report.