With daylight saving time approaching NYS is reminding public of "drowsy driving"

NEW YORK -- With daylight saving time ending on Sunday, New York State is reminding drivers to be aware of "drowsy driving."
The change in time can disrupt routines and sleep patterns, resulting in drivers feeling more drowsy behind the wheel.
“Drowsiness and fatigue are contributing factors in thousands of crashes every year on our highways and cause far too many preventable deaths and injuries. All motorists should be alert to the warning signs of drowsiness, particularly as we adjust to standard time, and take the appropriate steps to ensure that they never drive while drowsy.” NYS Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC), Mark J.F. Schroeder said.
According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR) at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, drowsy driving and falling asleep behind the wheel were listed as contributing to car accidents almost 5,000 times in the state.
New York state is also reminding the public to pull over if they are behind the wheel and feeling drowsy, that is the safest option. Common strategies like rolling your window down or drinking coffee should not be relied on.
Certain groups of people are more at risk and should be more aware. Tractor-trailer drivers, tour bus and public transit drivers, those who work late-night shifts, new parents and others as well.
When a driver is feeling tired it can slow a driver’s reaction time, decrease the clarity of vision, cause poor judgment, and delay information from being processed, which increases your chances of being in an accident.
To prevent this, drivers should try and get enough sleep before driving, take a break every couple of hours, and bring a passenger when possible.