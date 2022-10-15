WKTV wins multiple awards at Journalists Association of New York Banquet

Utica, N.Y.-- WKTV took home four awards at the Journalists Association of New York’s annual banquet Saturday evening in Saratoga.
Honored tonight for Best Feature Story was Kristen Copeland and Photojournalist Earl Davis, while Chief Meteorologist Bill Kardas was honored in the Best Weathercast category. The entire station was recognized for its coverage of the Boilermaker Roadrace and WKTV.Com won accolades for Best Digital Presence.
We are proud of the work we do here at NewsChannel 2 and are humbled to be honored by our peers the State. And more importantly are proud to serve you, the viewers of the Mohawk Valley.