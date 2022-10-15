 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to
the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

WKTV wins multiple awards at Journalists Association of New York Banquet

  • 0
WKTV wins awards

Utica, N.Y.-- WKTV took home four awards at the Journalists Association of New York’s annual banquet Saturday evening in Saratoga. 

Honored tonight for Best Feature Story was Kristen Copeland and Photojournalist Earl Davis, while Chief Meteorologist Bill Kardas was honored in the Best Weathercast category. The entire  station was recognized for its coverage of the Boilermaker Roadrace and WKTV.Com won accolades for Best Digital Presence. 

We are proud of the work we do here at NewsChannel 2 and are humbled to be honored by our peers the State. And more importantly are proud to serve you,  the viewers of the Mohawk Valley.  

Recommended for you