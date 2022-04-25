Wolfspeed partners with SUNY Polytechnic Institute

MARCY, N.Y. - Wolfspeed and SUNY Polytechnic Institute have partnered with each other to provide hands-on experience, educational skills, and careers after graduation.
One thousand students are enrolled in SUNY Poly’s College of Engineering. Michael Carpenter, Interim Dean of the College of Engineering, said these opportunities provide training for students so a job is available after school.
"Efficiency is key and yield is key for Wolfspeed so keeping that fab up and running and churning out wafers at high yields is imperative for them," said Carpenter.
SUNY Poly has several departments within the College of Engineering. Those departments include mechanical engineering, mechanical engineering technology, electrical computer engineering, electrical engineering technology, and computer engineering technology.
"We're one of four of five institutes in the nation that has that full slate of engineering and engineering technology," said Carpenter.
Carpenter said Wolfspeed is essentially looking to fill positions in cyber security and computer science. By 2029, Wolfspeed would employ 600 people in these fields.
Lucy Dow, a mechanical engineering major, is focusing on the semiconductor industry and is already working with Wolfspeed as an intern. Dow said the partnership between SUNY Poly and Wolfspeed has already put her on the right path to get a career in her field.
"I think a lot of students look to have some kind of gratification in their work. For me personally, Wolfspeed is a very gratifying company,” said Dow. She added, “They're a huge part of the community and even what they do is super versatile so they have a hand in almost every industry."
Carpenter said the partnership with Wolfspeed provides students with first-hand experience that could develop into a career.
"They essentially use these as long interviews and if they like you, you like them, you're nearly guaranteed a job and we've had many students who have been hired by Wolfspeed," said Carpenter.
Wolfspeed is also providing a scholar program for students with qualifying grade point averages. Within the program, students will be able to mentor with a Wolfspeed mentor, intern during the summer, and receive a scholarship. Wolfspeed also has a goal to provide more opportunities to minorities and women who would like to get into the STEM field.