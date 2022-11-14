Woman arrested in Town of Webb after trespassing in rental cottage

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- On Sunday, the Town of Webb Police Department, arrested Britney Wilsey following an investigation into a trespassing complaint from early October.
The investigation revealed Wilsey, unlawfully entered and stayed inside a rental cottage after the renter told her she was not allowed in. It was also learned that Wilsey had stolen a bottle of liquor from a local business in Old Forge.
She surrendered herself to arrest On Sunday, Nov. 13. and was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Petit Larceny and Criminal Trespass.