Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Woman arrested in Town of Webb after trespassing in rental cottage

Town of Webb Police

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- On Sunday, the Town of Webb Police Department, arrested Britney Wilsey following an investigation into a trespassing complaint from early October.

The investigation revealed Wilsey, unlawfully entered and stayed inside a rental cottage after the renter told her she was not allowed in. It was also learned that Wilsey had stolen a bottle of liquor from a local business in Old Forge.

She surrendered herself to arrest On Sunday, Nov. 13. and was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Petit Larceny and Criminal Trespass.

