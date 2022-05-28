Woman dragged through parking lot during robbery, police say

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - New Hartford police are asking for public help in an investigation that resulted in a woman being dragged through a parking lot during a robbery.
Around 10:40 p.m. Friday evening, police say a woman had her items forcibly taken from her by a passenger in another vehicle in the Cliff's gas station parking lot on Genesee Street.
When the woman refused to give up her items, the car drove off dragging the woman several feet while she was holding onto her property.
The New Hartford Police Department is requesting anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding this incident to please contact at 315-724-7111.