Woman to be Featured on New Quarter Had Ties to Rome and Utica

ROME, N.Y. -- A nationally famous surgeon and women's rights advocate from Oswego, who also had close ties to Rome and Utica, will soon be featured on a new quarter by the U.S. Mint.

Dr. Mary Edwards Walker will be featured on the 13th coin in the American Women Quarters Program. It's part of the 2024 quarter release.

"Dr. Mary Edwards Walker was a Civil War era surgeon, and women’s rights and dress reform advocate," the Mint's website states.

Here's the Mint's selection process.

"The Secretary of the Treasury selects the honorees following consultation with the Smithsonian Institution’s American Women’s History Initiative, the National Women’s History Museum, and the Congressional Bipartisan Women’s Caucus. In 2021, the public was invited to submit recommendations for potential honorees through a web portal established by the National Women’s History Museum," the official website states.

Dr. Walker was born on Nov. 26 1832 in Oswego. She attended school near her home there, and later went to Syracuse Medical College.

She graduated in 1855.

"Following her graduation, she married her fellow medical student, Albert Miller, and they set up a joint practice in Rome, New York. The practice failed, ostensibly because the public would not accept a female doctor," according to the National Park Service.

"She refused to agree to "obey" Albert in her wedding vows, kept her last name, and wore a short skirt and trousers instead of a traditional wedding dress; they later divorced. Dr. Walker was strongly opposed to traditional women's dress, arguing they were uncomfortable, inhibited mobility, and spread dust and dirt. Her typical clothes -- for which she was often mocked, punished, and treated as an oddity -- were, in the 1860s, trousers with suspenders worn under a knee-length dress (later she would wear jackets and trousers almost exclusively)," NPS continued.

She wanted to join the Union army at the start of the Civil War. However, she was denied. "But served anyway as an unpaid volunteer surgeon at the U.S. Patent Office Hospital in Washington," according to NPS.

"In September 1863, Dr. Walker became the first female U.S. Army surgeon following her commission as a "Contract Acting Assistant Surgeon (civilian)" by the Army of the Cumberland. While serving as an assistant surgeon with the 52nd Ohio Infantry, she routinely crossed the lines to treat civilians. On one such foray in 1864, she was detained by Confederate troops and arrested for spying. While imprisoned, she continued to refuse to wear traditionally feminine clothing. After spending four months at the notorious Castle Thunder prison near Richmond, Virginia Dr. Walker was freed in a prisoner exchange. During the remainder of the war, she served at the Louisville Women's Prison Hospital and at an orphan asylum in Clarksville, Tennessee," NPS stated.

She's the only woman to receive the Medal of Honor.

In a Sept. 1909 edition of the Utica-Herald Dispatch newspaper, it was reported that Dr. Walker visited Utica for the "Blue and Gray Reunion," a post-Civil War event.

She was still catching everyone's attention with her clothing, as was specifically reported in the article.

"She wore a black suit, frock coat and trousers, a standing collar and a necktie," the report stated.

She also displayed her medals while in Utica, including one she received for her time as a surgeon in the Civil War.

She wanted to meet with Utica Mayor Thomas Wheeler, "but he was out," the article stated. She did meet with City officials.

The article also stated that Dr. Walker said that her cousin, Thomas R. Walker, was the mayor of Utica in 1849.

"Thomas R. Walker (Utica Mayor; publisher; lawyer; postal routes; banker)," purchased the #3 Mansion at Rutger Park in 1859, the Landmarks Society of Greater Utica website states.

"Walker sells #3 to his law partner, Roscoe Conkling (Utica Mayor; US House of Representatives; US Senator; national Republican / Whig boss)" in 1868, the website also states.

What the Quarter Will Look Like: From the Mint: "The obverse (heads) depicts a portrait of George Washington, originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser to mark George Washington’s 200th birthday. A recommended design for the 1932 quarter, then-Treasury Secretary Mellon ultimately selected the familiar John Flanagan design. The reverse (tails) depicts Dr. Mary Edwards Walker holding her pocket surgical kit, with the Medal of Honor on her uniform, and surgeon’s pin at her collar. After receiving the award, she continued to wear the Medal of Honor for the rest of her life. The left side of the design showcases the details of the Medal of Honor."

The 2024 quarter releases will also feature Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, Patsy Takemoto Mink, Celia Cruz and Zitkala-Ša.

From the Mint: "The American Women Quarters Program is a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women of the United States. Beginning in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new reverse designs each year. The obverse of each coin will maintain a likeness of George Washington, but is different from the design used during the previous quarter program. The American Women Quarters may feature contributions from a variety of fields, including, but not limited to, suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts. The women honored will be from ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse backgrounds."

Walker died Feb. 21, 1919 in Oswego at 86 years old.

